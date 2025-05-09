OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 95,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

In related news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,835.92. This trade represents a 8.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

