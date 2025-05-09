OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OmniAb by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in OmniAb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 453,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in OmniAb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 802,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OABI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on OmniAb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of OmniAb from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Insider Transactions at OmniAb

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr sold 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $38,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,796,236 shares in the company, valued at $7,592,472. This trade represents a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $26,625.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,211 shares in the company, valued at $756,794.37. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,985 shares of company stock worth $189,773. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OABI stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.10.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 308.78%. Analysts expect that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Recommended Stories

