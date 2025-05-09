OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 24,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 59,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

OMRON Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 107.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). OMRON had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OMRON Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of OMRON Co. ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Free Report ) by 831.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in OMRON were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

