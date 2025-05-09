Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Ooma worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 32.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 187,245 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $359.67 million, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

