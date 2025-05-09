Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 457,716 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.