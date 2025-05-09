Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.09.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals
About Oramed Pharmaceuticals
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
