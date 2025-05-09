Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Orion were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orion by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after buying an additional 233,342 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Orion by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 55,965 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orion by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,300 shares of Orion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $43,131.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 79,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,705.14. This represents a 4.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. Orion S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $567.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.31). Orion had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

