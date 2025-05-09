PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $107.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.23.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PACCAR by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,798,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,269,000 after purchasing an additional 362,637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PACCAR by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,578,000 after acquiring an additional 987,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,791,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,509,000 after acquiring an additional 167,165 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,202,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,189,000 after acquiring an additional 565,967 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Up 3.2 %

PCAR opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.