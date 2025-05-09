PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

PACCAR Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $118.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in PACCAR by 666.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

