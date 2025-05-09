PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of PagerDuty worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

NYSE PD opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $23.12.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.53 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PD

About PagerDuty

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.