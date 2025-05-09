Pak Lim (James) Kong Acquires 12,039,676 Shares of United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS) Stock

United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS – Get Free Report) insider Pak Lim (James) Kong acquired 12,039,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$6,621,821.80 ($4,244,757.56).

United Overseas Australia Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $891.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

United Overseas Australia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. United Overseas Australia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About United Overseas Australia

United Overseas Australia Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land Development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment holds various investment properties.

