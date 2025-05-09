Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives $28.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

