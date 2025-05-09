Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PET. Stifel Canada upgraded Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$28.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their target price on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.33.

Shares of PET opened at C$30.52 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a 52 week low of C$22.53 and a 52 week high of C$30.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

