Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Position Increased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,224 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.12% of Premier worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Premier alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 212,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,196 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Premier by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Premier by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Stock Performance

Premier stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -232.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Premier

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is -840.00%.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $249,730.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,354.82. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,119 shares of company stock valued at $464,974. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Premier

Premier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.