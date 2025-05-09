Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,155 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,401,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $5,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,687.36. This represents a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $57.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

