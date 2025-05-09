Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of United Natural Foods worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,357,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after buying an additional 915,177 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $18,161,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,118,000 after buying an additional 442,574 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 587,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 363,962 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,531,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after purchasing an additional 314,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.