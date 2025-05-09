Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,635 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,220 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,077.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 806.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $116,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,180. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $79.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

