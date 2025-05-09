Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,214 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,308 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 815.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.76 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $775,717.20. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

