Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 23,730 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,730 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DJT. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of DJT stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14.
Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
