Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 5,187 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,316,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 600.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $31.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.