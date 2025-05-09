Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 8,324 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $715.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.50 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,779.84. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

