Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,051 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.24% of International Money Express worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMXI. Voss Capital LP lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after buying an additional 111,562 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 202,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in International Money Express by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,082,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 313,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $326.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

