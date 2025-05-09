Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AAR by 269.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AAR by 18.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AAR by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AAR by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

