Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 70,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 288,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 57,597 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,440,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,904,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,588,000 after purchasing an additional 320,640 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 182,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

