Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BancFirst by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $610,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,421.84. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $123.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.85. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

