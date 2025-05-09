Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Capri worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI opened at $16.83 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

