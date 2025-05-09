Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.52 Million Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLKN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 793.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLKN. StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Sidoti raised shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $876.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

