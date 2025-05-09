Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.62 Million Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Newmark Group worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 813.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NMRK stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

