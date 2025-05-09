Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.62 Million Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 772.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCY. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY opened at $57.12 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $1.71. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.61%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

