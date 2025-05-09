Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,578 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $21.09 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

