Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,164 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 450,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMRE opened at $6.96 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $465.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.49 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

