Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 807.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

FBNC stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.85. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $105.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBNC

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.