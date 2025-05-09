Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,824,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,868,000 after buying an additional 958,418 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 503,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 138,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $352,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,375.73. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $80,371.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,469.23. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,484 shares of company stock worth $799,163 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

