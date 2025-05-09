Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Azenta worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Azenta by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Azenta by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Azenta by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $27.70 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZTA shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

