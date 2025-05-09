Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,002 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. StockNews.com downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

