Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 8,712 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 413.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

