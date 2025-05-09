Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Materion worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 737,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Materion by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,838,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,789,000 after buying an additional 257,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Materion by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $75.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.62. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 260.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $420.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 108.00%.

Insider Activity at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,099.20. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

