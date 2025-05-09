Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of B. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,039,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,619 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth $19,491,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 4,626.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 384,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after buying an additional 376,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 258,748 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 336,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after acquiring an additional 249,002 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

B opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

