Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 19,215 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,018,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,856,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 72,759 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

ALGT stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $699.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

