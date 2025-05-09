Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 26,742 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,742 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,769,000 after buying an additional 397,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $81.90.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $68,222.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $697,122.96. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

