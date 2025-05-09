Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 27,629 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of St. Joe worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 404.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 52,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in St. Joe by 30.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

JOE stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.37.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 41,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $1,934,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,310,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,614,435.44. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

