Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,745 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Phreesia stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,519 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $105,781.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,280,381.82. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $103,901.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,963.60. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,640 shares of company stock worth $3,094,167. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

