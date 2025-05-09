Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,648 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $16,722,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,398,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,626,000 after purchasing an additional 620,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,475,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,106,000 after acquiring an additional 435,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $160,990.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,877 shares in the company, valued at $628,057.48. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $74,794.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,002.52. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,549 shares of company stock worth $485,916 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.