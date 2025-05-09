Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Primis Financial by 120.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 38,792 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Fitzgerald Biagas purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,035.93. This trade represents a 12.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.48 million, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). Primis Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.93%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

