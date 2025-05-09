Promising Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – May 7th

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, Ingersoll Rand, Vodafone Group Public, and Chubb are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods and services—ranging from farm equipment manufacturers and seed suppliers to fertilizer producers and agribusiness traders. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the global food supply chain and its related markets, which are influenced by factors such as commodity prices, weather conditions, technological advances, and government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,832. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.89. 397,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.60. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

NYSE:IR traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IR

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. 14,113,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,518,993. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $289.64. The stock had a trading volume of 448,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb has a 1-year low of $250.90 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Featured Articles