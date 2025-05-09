Promising Airline Stocks To Follow Today – May 6th

Get alerts:

TransDigm Group, American Airlines Group, and Zscaler are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger or cargo air transportation services. They represent an ownership stake in airlines, whose financial performance depends heavily on factors like passenger demand, fuel prices, labor agreements and industry regulations. Because airlines carry high fixed costs and are sensitive to economic cycles and external shocks, their stocks tend to experience greater volatility than the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $84.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,387.85. 243,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,707. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,488.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,351.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,320.86.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. 28,090,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,557,299. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.19. 773,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.78. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $235.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -935.78 and a beta of 1.14.

