ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 3.02% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAWZ. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter.

PAWZ opened at $55.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.17.

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

