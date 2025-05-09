Q1 Earnings Estimate for Corsair Gaming Issued By Wedbush

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corsair Gaming in a report released on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corsair Gaming’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $369.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $787.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 738,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 212,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,426,000 after buying an additional 148,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 127,948 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $41,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,552. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

