Q3 EPS Estimates for Wajax Lifted by National Bank Financial

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wajax in a report issued on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Wajax’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WJX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Wajax from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Wajax Price Performance

WJX opened at C$21.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$476.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.31. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$15.55 and a 1 year high of C$27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.