Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

Posted by on May 9th, 2025

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGTFree Report) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 177,990 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 518,462 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 516,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 215,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Radiant Logistics

Insider Activity at Radiant Logistics

In other Radiant Logistics news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,316.32. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $283.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62.

Radiant Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.