Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 177,990 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 518,462 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 516,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 215,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

In other Radiant Logistics news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,316.32. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $283.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

