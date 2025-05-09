Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,631 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,861,000 after buying an additional 1,319,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,652,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,605,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 853,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after buying an additional 109,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 607,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $74.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -355.62 and a beta of 1.21. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.48 and a 12-month high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -752.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WFG

About West Fraser Timber

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.